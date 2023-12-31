5 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Medeama midfielder, Richard Boadu, is set to get married in the new year.

The midfield enforcer will marry his fiancee, Vincentia Badu, in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in Gyinyase-Kumasi, near the Elysee Hotel.

The couple has been sharing romantic snapshots on various social media platforms, expressing their love for each other in anticipation of the upcoming event.

After the traditional marriage rites, a reception will follow at an unspecified location, bringing together family and friends to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Richard Boadu, who played for Medeama for several seasons and later joined Asante Kotoko, captained the team during his time with the porcupine warriors.

After a brief stint with Asante Kotoko, he secured a move to Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazy.

Now, as he embarks on this new chapter in his personal life, Boadu is ready to embrace the joy of matrimony.