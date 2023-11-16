2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko player, Ernest Boateng, has voiced his concerns about the club's current recruitment standards, stating that Asante Kotoko has become so lenient that players below par are able to feature for the senior team.

His comments come in the wake of the club's underwhelming performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Asante Kotoko has struggled this season, amassing just ten points from a possible 30 after ten games, placing them in 16th position on the league table with 12 points.

Boateng, speaking to Kessben FM, expressed his dissatisfaction, claiming that the current players do not meet the traditional standards expected at Asante Kotoko.

“Asante Kotoko has become so cheap that players below par are able to play for the club. current players are not Kotoko materials. During our playing days, it was not easy to break into the senior team of Kotoko”

“I passed through the ranks before making it to the senior team but the narrative has changed this time. I played for the youth and justified myself before being promoted to the senior team. ask yourself, how many of the players have played at the Division level? Player will shine today, tomorrow he’s signed by Kotoko and I don’t think that will help the club”

He highlighted the change in the recruitment process, stating that during his playing days, it was challenging to break into the senior team, and players had to pass through the ranks.

He further criticized the current practice of signing players who have not proven themselves at lower levels, emphasizing that this approach may not be beneficial for the club in the long run.

As Asante Kotoko prepares for a crucial clash against Medeama in the Ghana Premier League matchday 11, Boateng's comments underscore the need for a critical evaluation of the club's recruitment strategy and player development pathway.