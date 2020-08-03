2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Esperance player Kwame Bonsu was on the score sheet for his club over the weekend in their 2-1 win over Future Suleiman with the return of the Tunisian league.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored the match winner for Esperance to give all three points to the blood and gold.

It was the away side Future Suleiman who broke the deadlock of the game through Maher Polpière in the 12th minute of the game but Samuel Avati equalised for the hosts in the 19th minute.

Esperance the home side upped the ante and Kwame Bonsu gave the host the lead with what appeared to be the match winner in the 34th minute of the game.

The yellow and gold now sit atop the league table with 47 points 12 points adrift second place CX Sfaxien who were able to take just a point after a 1-1 draw against US Tatouine later on Sunday

Kwame Boansu who joined Esperance from Kotoko in 2019 has now made 19 appearances and scored one goal.