Ex-MASLOC Boss Sedina Tamakloe Returned to Ghana After US Extradition

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, has been returned to Ghana following her extradition from the United States to serve a 10-year prison sentence imposed by the Accra High Court.

Attionu arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, aboard a United Airlines flight from the United States.

Upon her arrival, she was taken into custody by security officials and subjected to standard administrative procedures, including debriefing and medical assessments, before her transfer to prison authorities.

Her return marks the culmination of a prolonged extradition process initiated by the Government of Ghana after she failed to return to the country following a court-approved medical trip to the United States.

In 2024, the Accra High Court convicted Attionu in absentia on multiple charges, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing. The court found that actions undertaken during her tenure at MASLOC between 2013 and 2016 resulted in losses estimated at nearly GH¢90 million.

The case stemmed from years of investigations and legal proceedings surrounding allegations of financial mismanagement and the diversion of public funds at the state-owned microfinance institution.

Court records show that Attionu was granted permission in 2021 to travel to the United States for medical treatment while her trial was ongoing. However, she did not return to Ghana as required, prompting the court to continue the proceedings in her absence.

Following her conviction, Ghanaian authorities intensified efforts to secure her return. A formal extradition request was submitted to the United States in 2025 and was subsequently reviewed by a US District Court in Nevada.

After examining the evidence and legal submissions presented by Ghanaian authorities, the court approved the extradition request.

Her arrival in Ghana is being viewed as a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to hold public officials accountable and enforce criminal judgments beyond its borders.

Authorities are expected to complete all remaining administrative processes before transferring Attionu into the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service, where she will begin serving her 10-year custodial sentence.

The case has attracted considerable public attention over the years and is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most prominent corruption-related prosecutions involving a former state official.

Anti-corruption advocates have also pointed to the extradition as an important example of international cooperation in the enforcement of criminal convictions.