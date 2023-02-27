2 hours ago

Three Coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award for February, 2023.

The month of February saw Aduana FC, Dreams FC and Medeama SC all enjoyed impressive results and their respective coaches have all been shortlisted for the award.

Paa Kwasi Fabin saw his Aduana FC side win three and draw one out of four matches played last month. His team also scored five goals without conceding any goal in February.

Abdul Karim Zito’s Dreams FC side also won two matches, with one draw and lost one match. They scored four goals and conceded two goals in February.

Similarly, Umar Abdul Rabi’s Medeama SC also won three matches and drew one last month. The team scored seven goals and conceded two goals.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.