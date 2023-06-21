2 hours ago

In the quest to unravel the confusion surrounding her supposed relationship with the late former Speaker of Parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey, one of the people she confided in was former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This portion of Yvonne’s life story captured in her book, comes after she had discovered that the late astute politician was rather her biological father and not Mr. Nelson.

According to the actress, there were a lot of questions begging for answers, and she saw Mr. Kufuor as the right man to clear her thoughts.

Owing to the fact that the late Mr. Ala Adjetey was one of the persons former President Kufuor had closely worked with, Yvonne saw it as a good opportunity to dig more into his personality, as the physical features she had seen in pictures weren’t enough clues.

“Even without Googling, I knew Peter Ala Adjetey was tall, but that’s where our similarities ended. It was when I spoke to former President John Agyekum Kufuor that he pointed out other invisible features that linked me to the politician he had worked closely with. President John Agyekum Kufuor had had a hand in the nomination of Peter Ala Adjetey as the second Speaker of Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was subsequently voted by members of parliament and sworn into office.

"Prior to that, Peter Ala Adjetey had served as the national chairman of the NPP from 1995 to 1998 and worked with Mr. Kufuor in that capacity, so the two knew each other well. Before the Fourth Republic, both men had been politicians in the 1980s, so I was speaking to the right man,” she stated.

Yvonne Nelson said after a long chat with Mr. Kufuor, he believed beyond doubt that she was indeed Mr. Ala Adjetey’s daughter, and this according to him, was evident in some traits she possessed, such as the strength of conviction.

She then said the former president advised her not to be consumed by her past and the things she has no control over, but rather focus on building on whatever gains she had made.