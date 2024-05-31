1 hour ago

A police dispatch rider crashed to death while allegedly escorting a convoy involving Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale.

Photos posted on X showed the victim, identified as Sergeant Frempah Bismark's crashed motorbike and gory photos of his remains after the incident.

Mynewsgh.com reports that he was a one-time police escort for former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He is said to have crashed with a vehicle and died on the spot on Thursday evening, May 30.

"The tragic accident occurred when windy and dusty weather conditions interfered with his vision, causing him to lose control and collide with a vehicle," an X handle known as @Eddie_wrt claimed.

While GhanaWeb is unable to confirm the location of the incident, our information shows that Shatta Wale, whose convoy he was escorting as reported, left Accra for Bolgatanga, where he is scheduled to perform at a concert.

