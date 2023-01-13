2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that it took the timely intervention of former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour to dissuade him from leaving the Black Stars camp.

Ghana hosted the 2008 African Cup of Nations and then 22-year-old Asamoah Gyan was the team's leading marksman but was profligate upfront.

This prompted a section of Ghanaians to hurl abuses at him but it boiled over as his mother's residence in Accra was attacked by some miscreants while the player and his elder brother Baffour Gyan were in Ghana camp.

When the player was informed via phone by her mother he decided to boycott the tournament but the President swiftly moved to the team's training base at Fiesta Royale Hotel to convince him to stay.

“My mum called me while I was in camp and she was crying, so I got angry and decided not to play anymore,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview on YouTube.

“The team was staying at the Fiesta Royale Hotel and our ex-President Kufuor was at African Regent Hotel, but he drove with all the sirens all the way to talk to me. He was a huge fan of mine but we hadn’t met before that day.

“I had a one-on-one chat with him. I got to know he likes me very much. Up to now, we still have a good relationship.”

Ghana placed second at the 2008 AFCON after beating Ivory Coast 4-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer and has 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana.