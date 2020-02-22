2 hours ago

The former President has led dozens of past and current government officials and members of Parliament to attend the final funeral rites of Tommy Amematekpor at Agbozume, Sukladzi in the Ketu South of the Volta Region.

Some of the personalities who accompanied him are Kwadzo Npiani, for Chief of Staff, Addai Nimo for MP for Asante Mampong, Boakye Agyako, former Energy Minister, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong and others.

When Mr. Kufour won the presidential election on the ticket of the NPP in the 2000 general election, Tommy Amematekpor served at the presidency as his Special Advisor.

In his biography, it was recorded that Tommy Amematekpor was born on 23rd August 1943, at Gabazine, Sukladzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region. His parents were Lawrence Kofi Amematekpor from Agbozume, and Madam Afiwor Amegakpui-Kpornu from White, both of blessed memory.

Tommy was the last born of his parents and his mother doted on him and pampered him; he was untouchable and very often escaped discipline because his Mother would always shield him. His mother, however, had a tough time handling her son Tommy.

Tommy at age 6 would ask to be put at his mother’s back; his mother would willingly oblige, with his legs dangling. There he would cosily stay for long periods of time and refuse to be put down.

It was said that passers-by would stare in awe, lament and sympathize with his mother for what he put her through.

In his tributes, president Kufour referred to him as a loyal, dedicated and committed person. He said, “when our current party, the New Patriotic Party was formed in 1992 and I expressed interest in its presidential candidacy, Tommy was among the first people who declared their unflinching support for me. We lost that bid but he was not perturbed”.

“He again supported my second bid for the NPP’s flagbearership in 1996 which I won, but lost the presidential election”, he added.

According to J.A Kufour when we eventually won in the 2000 elections and I became president of the nation in January 2001, he joined me at the seat of government as a special advisor and a member of my kitchen cabinet throughout the eight-year period of my presidency”.