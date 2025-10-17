13 minutes ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has paid glowing tribute to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, describing him as a national treasure and a remarkable pioneer whose ingenuity brought pride to Ghana and Africa.

The former President made the remarks when Sarah Adwoa Safo, daughter of the late Apostle and former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, led a delegation to visit him at his Peduase residence to formally inform him of her father’s passing.

Mr. Kufuor reflected fondly on Apostle Safo’s life and immense contributions to national development, saying he lived with a clear sense of purpose and divine calling.

“Apostle Kwadwo Safo was not just a man of faith, but a visionary whose work continues to inspire generations. He was a gift to Ghana, and indeed to the African continent,” Mr. Kufuor stated.

He recalled his engagements with the Apostle during his presidency, including awarding him a state honour for his outstanding service to the nation. He also reminisced about attending one of the Kantanka Technology Exhibitions at Gomoa in 2024, where he witnessed firsthand the Apostle’s inventive genius that attracted global admiration.

The former President praised the unity and strength of the Safo family, urging them to uphold their father’s legacy of creativity, discipline, and service to humanity. He also expressed his intention to attend the 40th Day observance ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon, to personally honour the memory of the late industrialist.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Sarah Adwoa Safo thanked Mr. Kufuor for his continued support and kind words.

She reaffirmed the family’s determination to preserve and promote their father’s vision, assuring that the Kantanka legacy will continue to inspire innovation and self-reliance across Ghana and beyond.