Excavator Operator Escapes Unhurt After Structure Collapses on Machine During Osu Demolition

Excavator on a pile of rubble demolishing a building, with a worker in a bright orange safety vest nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 10, 2026

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has confirmed that an excavator operator who found himself in a terrifying situation during a demolition exercise in Osu walked away completely unharmed after a weakened structure collapsed onto his machine while work was in progress.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the Mayor described the incident as an extremely close call, expressing relief that what could have ended in tragedy instead concluded without a single injury to the operator.

“He is safe and nothing happened to him,” he assured listeners, crediting the operator’s composure and careful handling of the machine as key factors in averting a potentially fatal outcome.

Recalling the moment the structure came down, the Mayor acknowledged that those present feared the worst. “If you saw the way he positioned himself, you might have thought something would happen to him, but he is okay and doing well,” he said.

The Mayor took the opportunity to shed light on the broader demolition exercise currently underway across parts of the capital, explaining that it is targeting unsafe structures — including abandoned buildings that have been taken over by squatters, as well as occupied properties showing visible signs of structural distress.

“We are demolishing all houses with cracks, dilapidated structures, and those that raise safety concerns,” he stated, framing the operation as a necessary public safety intervention rather than a punitive one.

He also defended the calibre of contractors engaged for the exercise, noting that the professionals involved bring considerable experience to the task. “The people undertaking the demolitions are specialists. Even the one we used yesterday has demolished about 30 to 40 houses,” he said.

As part of wider safety measures, the Mayor disclosed that toll-free lines have been introduced to allow residents to report structurally dangerous buildings in their communities, enabling authorities to respond promptly before such structures cause harm.

The demolition exercise is set to continue across other parts of Accra as the Assembly presses ahead with its drive to rid the city of buildings that pose unacceptable risks to lives and property.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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