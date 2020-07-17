3 hours ago

Ghanaian born Belgium International, Francis Amuzu is delighted to have extended his contract with his club RSC Anderlecht.

The exciting forward has extended his contract with the Belgium giants by four years after weeks of negotiations.

Amuzu had an impressive season with Anderlecht making 23 appearances across all competitions this term while scoring six goals and assisting three times.

"I am incredibly proud to have been able to sign with RSCA and would also like to thank everyone for their confidence in me and in other young players. I can't wait to give everything, to score and to make a difference in the new season," he said after penning the new deal.

"I have always been champion with the youth of Anderlecht, I think: with the U17, U-19, and U-21. I hope this season also with the A-team," he added.

The highly-rated youngster is the son of retired Ghanaian footballer Theophilus Amuzu who played for Accra Hearts of Oak in the 1997/98 season.

Amuzu, 20, has played for the the Belgium U-19 and U-21 sides but is still eligible to play for Ghana his country of birth.