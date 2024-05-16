3 hours ago

The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League springs back into action this weekend after a brief hiatus for the MTN FA Cup semi-final clashes, which captivated fans at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

With just five games remaining, the upcoming fixtures are poised to play a pivotal role in determining the league champions and the teams fighting to avoid relegation from the top-flight football league in the country.

The action kicks off on Friday, May 17, 2024, with a high-stakes encounter between second-placed Nations FC and Accra Lions at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Saturday promises two heavyweight clashes as perennial contenders Asante Kotoko journey to the Golden City Park to lock horns with Berekum Chelsea, while Legon Cities and Accra Great Olympics engage in a fierce battle at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Sunday features six thrilling matches, headlined by Hearts of Oak's clash against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT (3 PM).

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC welcomes Bibiani GoldStars to the Professor Nana Kalamansis Park, and Karela United hits the road to face Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

In other fixtures, defending champions Medeama will host relegation-threatened Real Tamale United (RTU), while Dreams FC squares off against fellow strugglers Heart of Lions at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

League leaders FC Samartex 1996 will aim to maintain their position at the top as they clash with Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday.

As the race for the title intensifies and the battle for survival heats up, football enthusiasts can anticipate an electrifying weekend of top-tier football action across Ghana's Premier League stadiums.