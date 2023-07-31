3 hours ago

Football fans can mark their calendars as the fixtures for the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League have been officially released, confirming the schedule for all 306 matches.

The highly anticipated league season is set to kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, with thrilling matches taking place at various venues across the country.

Defending champions, Medeama SC, will begin their title defense at home against Accra Lions FC, while last year's runners-up, Aduana FC, will travel to the Nsenkyire park to face FC Samartex.

The newly promoted sides will face tough challenges right from the start, as they begin the season away from their home grounds.

Heart of Lions FC will renew their rivalry with Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in what promises to be an exciting clash. Other intriguing matches on the opening day will see Hearts of Oak travel to Tamale to face RTU, and Nsoatreman FC taking on Bechem United FC in the first Bono Derby of the new season.

As the season progresses, football fans can look forward to more mouthwatering clashes in subsequent matchdays.

Notably, rivals Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak SC are scheduled to face each other on Matchday 14 and 31 at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara Stadium, respectively.

One of the newly promoted teams, Nations FC, will have the opportunity to play their first-ever top-flight match at their home ground, the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, on Matchday 2 when they go up against FC Samartex.

The first round of the season is set to end on December 29, 2023, before the league takes a one-month break to make way for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Cote D’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The second round of the season is scheduled to kick off from February 23 to 26, 2024, at the respective match venues.

The curtains will fall on the 2023/24 league season on June 15-16, 2024, after the Matchday 34 round of matches.

Football enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for the public announcement of match dates for the respective fixtures, which will be released in due course, taking into account television broadcast schedules.

With an action-packed and competitive schedule ahead, the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League season promises to deliver excitement and thrilling football moments for fans across the country.