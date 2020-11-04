2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have sealed a kit partnership deal with Ghanaian sports wear manufacturer Mayniak Sports, Ghanaguardian.com can exclusively report.

The Dawu based side will announce the new deal before the start of the 2020-21 Ghanaian top flight season.

The partnership deal will see Mayniak provide Dreams FC with March Day kits as well as training apparels for both the first team and the technical team.

The Theatre of Dreams outfit is one of two clubs to be kitted by the Ghanaian company in the 2020-21 season- the other club is Aduana Stars.

Mayniak Sports first bumped onto the Ghanaian scene in the 2016-17 season when they partnered Liberty Professionals FC.

Their scopes widened in the 2017-18 season, partnering Aduana Stars, Ashanti Gold and Medeama SC in addition to Liberty Professionals.