The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday met top executives of all the 18 team who play in the Ghana Premier League for discussions.

According to the FA the discussions were very fruitful, although no official communication has been given by the FA as to what exactly transpired at the closed door meeting.

But snippets of information we are picking up is that among the key issues discussed during the meeting is that of a headline sponsor for the Premier League which is 9 match days old.

Clubs, referees and others are feeling the pinch of virtually playing the league without a lead sponsor with the exception of the little TV rights money they will get.

Reports are that the Ghana FA is set to announce a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier league in the coming days.

The League has been without a sponsor for some years now even before football was truncated due to the Anas expose.

But that will soon be consigned to history as they football governing body is in talks with two banking institutions to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

The first of the two is the EXIM Bank Ghana and the second is South African bank ABSA who recently acquired full control and ownership of Barclays Bank Africa.

ABSA which is the third biggest bank in South Africa sponsors the Premier Soccer League and has a contract with the league till 2021/2022 season.

Negotiations are ongoing and the FA will pick one of the two as headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League