2 hours ago

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Kim Tyrone Grant has been given a thirty days ultimatum to produce his license A, a lifeline to save his job at the Accra-based side.

This follows a decision by the Ghana Football Association to grant Grant a provisional license, which is non-renewable.

Authentic information privy to ghanaguardian.com indicates a timely negotiations between him and the Club Licensing Board on Monday saved the former Elimina Sharks Technical Director from being pushed off his job.

Grant had been asked by the top brass of Accra Hearts of to "step aside" after it came up that he does not have the required license to sit at the bench of any Premier league Club.

But his negotiation with the Club Licensing Board of the FA on Monday saw his name at the no.1 spot on the list of coaches eligible to work in the league, which begins on 27th of December.

Prior to the move by the GFA, the Togbe-led board had proposed his assistant Edward Nii Odoom will take over the mantle for their first league hurdle against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

But the decision has been reversed to allow the former Black Star forward to lead the Phobians on Sunday in their quest to end their 10 years league drought.

According to a ghanaguardian source, the board of the club had issued the "step aside" order to avert any "last minutes blow".

"The board issued that order before they later got the information that Kim Grant has been given a provisional lincense," he said.

"He made a swift move by engaging the Club Lincensing Board and that was communicated to the board.

"All had been resolved for now and Grant is back in charge to lead the team to battle Berekum Chelsea."

Reports indicated that the coach has undertaken the UEFA Pro License course which qualifies him to be on the bench of Hearts but the certificate is yet to be issued.

He now finds himself in a "make it or break it" situation as the FA awaits for him to produce his UEFA license A within the stipulated thirty days period.