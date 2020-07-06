2 hours ago

Mega-rich Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC are ready to represent Ghana in the 2020/21 CAF champions league or CAF confederations cup if either Asante Kotoko or AshantiGold SC decide not to play.

Following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) due to the covid-19 pandemic, the two Ashanti regional powerhouses were assigned by to represent the nation in Africa’s inter club competitions by virtue of their status as the clubs that embarked on the adventure in the previous edition.

However, that honour will be given to another club interested should any of the the two clubs decide against taking part in any of the competitions.

One club that have declared their interest is Legon Cities FC.

Despite their struggles in their first season in the Ghanaian top-flight since the completion of the take over of Wa All stars, the Accra based club have indicated their readiness to give continental football a go.

Source within the club have disclosed to Ghanaguardian that they have communicated to the GFA their intention and will be representing the nation if any of the clubs failed to do so.

The source added that, the management of the club are convinced they have the capacity both in terms of resources and the quality to make a statement in Africa.

The club have reportedly made several top class signings since the break of the Ghanaian League in March but those players will have to wait a little while to feature for the club because of the cancelation of the league.