2 hours ago

Paralympic Athlete Patrick Yaw Obeng has thrown some bombshells at the Associate pastor of Citadel Faith Chapel international over a revelation made on Hot FM by the man of God concerning Black star's faith in the upcoming African Cup of nations to be held in Cameroon.

The man of God revealed that the black stars of Ghana will meet the super eagles of Nigeria in the finals of the 2021 Afcon where Ghana will emerge as winners.

The 2015 All African games silver winner in registering his displeasure said he doesn't believe in whatsoever the man of God saw in the realms of the spirit.

He further laments on how bad the Ghana paralympic association has been neglected by the ministry.The 61year old speaking to Akapko Agodji on media 9 network rated how poor the former ministers of sports hon Nii lante Vanderpoje,Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and current minister of sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah has performed at the ministry.

Mr Patrick recounted how badly he was discriminated in 2015 when he won the silver medal at the all African games the same year the black stars won silver at the Afcon. The former medalist was disappointed on how the government gave out a car and $60000 whiles no official from the ministry of sports met them upon arrival not to talk of any monetary gift.

He further stated that the ministry has diverted it's whole attention into football leaving other sporting activities especially the paralympics limping.

By Obed Nana Kwame Asafo