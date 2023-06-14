2 hours ago

The Executive Council has congratulated the 18 Premier League clubs for a very successful and competitive betPawa Premier League season.

The League season ended on Sunday with Tarkwa based Medeama SC annexing the title on the final day following a 3-0 win over Tamale City.

Aduana FC finished in second place with Bechem United FC coming third.

President Simeon-Okraku presented 50 silver medals and 50 bronze medals to representatives of Aduana FC and Bechem United for coming second and third in the league, respectively.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, was full of admiration for the commitment of all the clubs towards the advancement of the betPawa Premier League.