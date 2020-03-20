46 minutes ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that it is within the ambit of the Executive Council to amend portions of the Ghana Premier League rules and regulations without heading to Congress for approval.

His comments comes at the back of Great Olympics winning a protest against Medeama SC for the use of an unqualified player who accumulated three yellow cards and featured in a Premier League game between the pair at the Akoon Park on match day 12 in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the Exco member says that the Executive council did not break any rule in amending the rules without congress.

"First we had general regulations but since we copy from FIFA, the way they do their things and the statues they gave us... Article 23 gives congress the powers and Article 39 gives GFA the powers to regulate competitions, issue and approve.

And we felt that henceforth we don't want a situation that you are going to use the general regulation that we have to play the MTN FA Cup. The same general regulation to play, Division One, Ghana Premier League and RFA competitions.

So we did separate regulations for every competition."he said.

Since 6 points were deducted from the accumulated points total of Medeama SC ,other teams such as Hearts of Oak and others have been cited for also using unqualified players.