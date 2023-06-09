2 hours ago

The Executive Council has held a successful meeting with Premier League clubs at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

The meeting forms part of the broader stakeholder engagement on the proposals for the amendments of the 2019 GFA Statutes, which was initiated weeks ago.

The meeting discussed the representation at Congress by the Premier League, seats on the Executive Council, and other policies that bothered on the development of the first teir competition.

The meeting also considered the aftermath of coming into effect of autonomous Premier League in light of the proposals.

The Council took feedback and inputs from the clubs and noted all their suggestions and recommendations as regards the way forward for Premier League and the Ghana Football Association as a whole.

The meeting was chaired by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and attended by Vice President Mark Addo. Executive Council members Habiba Atta Forson, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Tony Aubynn, George Amoako, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Alhaji Salifu Zida, and Linford Asamoah Boadu were all present.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officers and senior officials of the 18 Premier League clubs.

The stakeholder engagement began about five weeks ago when the Executive Council met the Regional Football Association Chairmen before holding a similar session with Women’s Premier League Clubs on Tuesday, May 6, 2023.