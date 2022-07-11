3 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has given a firm assurance that schools that are reporting food shortages should expect “full” supplies by Tuesday, July 12.

This follows a meeting of the sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, with the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) over the weekend.

The Upper West Region chapter of CHASS wrote to the Ghana Education Service (GES) directorate last week that schools risked shutting down as a result of a dearth in supplies.

“If sufficient money and food is not received in the schools by Friday, 15th July 2022, we will be compelled to tell parents and guardians to either feed their wards or come for them since it will be impossible to continue feeding them with nothing,” Upper West CHASS said in its letter.

This forced the meeting between Dr Adutwum and the leadership of CHASS.

“The issue has been resolved and all affected schools are expected to receive full supplies latest by Tuesday 12th July 2022,” a brief statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, said.