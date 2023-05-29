3 hours ago

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations and bring perpetrators of an attack on immigration officers at Bawku to book.

Unknown gunmen on April 3 attacked immigration officers which subsequently led to the death of Inspector Philip Motey whose suspected foul play in the attack.

Speaking on behalf of the minister at a ceremony to honour the four immigration officers who intervened to rescue three of their colleagues in the shooting incident, Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior Adelaide Anno-Kumi, expressed government’s commitment to retooling the immigration service while urging the police to deal with perpetrators of the crime.

“As we honour these officers, let me also use this occasion to applaud the Ghana Police Service, the Ambulance Service, and Ghana Armed Forces and the medical personnel that worked to bring the incident under control. I urge the Ghana Police Service to expedite efforts in the investigation to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.”

Meanwhile, the four officers who demonstrated bravery in rescuing their colleagues have been promoted to their respective next ranks.

Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, speaking at an event also encouraged other personnel to exhibit such selfless interventions.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate gratitude for the service of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, and the National Ambulance Service for their respective roles in addressing the unfortunate situation. It is my firm belief that appreciating today’s heroes is a sure way of encouraging more heroic acts in the future. With the approval of the governing council and the management of the Service, we are promoting these brave, gallant men to their next rank as a matter of honour to them and a way of encouraging more of such selfless interventions in the face of danger.”

Source: citifmonline