4 hours ago

The Students’ Representative Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it would engage management of the university to seek an extension of the deadline for students who are yet to pay their fees.

This comes after management announced that students, who could not pay 70% of their fees by Thursday, 7th April 2022, will be automatically deferred.

In an interview with Citi News, KNUST SRC President, Michael Abuah, said his outfit is exploring ways of assisting the students financially.

“About 200 of the students have fortunately found themselves in the KBN and KNUST bursary, we have about a 100 to go. We are looking at assisting them to pay their fees.”

“We have also made a request for a second extension. We are hoping that management will grant this request, as most students will be caught in their web should they go ahead with their decision.”

As the students settle down to their examinations beginning today, Monday 11th April, the Student Representative Council says it has received over 300 complaints from students potentially affected by the directive.

While the student leadership says it is working to secure some concession from the University, the school’s University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe said the deferment directive is part of the university’s age-old policies that require that students pay at least 70 percent of their fees before taking any examination.

Source: citifmonline