Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has called for broader consultation as to whether to annul or continue with the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

There has been no football in Ghana since March 15th 2020 when the government of Ghana placed a ban on social/public gathering.

Three months after the ban there has been an easing of the various restrictions with non contact sporting activities cleared to go ahead while football is still under ban for at least 31st July 2020.

According the Asante Kotoko coach every decision the GFA arrives at there are consequences so there must be broader and widespread consultation between clubs and the GFA.

“We have to sit and analyze our current situation whether if we have to truncate or continue the season.

“The stakeholders must all come on board and discuss whether if we are far behind or can continue the season if we want to synchronize with the European calendar depending on the restart of the league”, he told Happy FM.

The former assistant coach of the Black Stars also mentioned that clubs will need up to six weeks to get players ready if the league is set to restart after July 31, 2020 when the ban on sporting activities is lifted.

“We will need about six weeks to get the players back in shape. We have to train, play some friendly matches and be ready for the league”

“Yes we will need up to six weeks to train and I agree with Maxwell. We have to prepare them psychologically, mentally and physically and this also requires time”, Hearts of Oak coach Nii Odoom also supported the view of his arch-rival.

The GFA has set a deadline of the June 30 to decide whether to continue or annul the league while consultations and engagements continue.