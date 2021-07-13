1 hour ago

Former Black Star B coach Ibrahim Tanko could be on his way to Nigeria as he is been linked a new job at Eyimba FC.

The former African Champions are reported to have contacted the former Ghana International ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 43-year-old is currently unattached after his position as Ghana’s CHAN team coach was given to Great Olympics gaffer Annor Walker.

Tanko is yet to return to club football since he coached German side FC Cologne in an assistant capacity between 2011-2012.

Kumasi-based Light FM reports that the former Cameroon assistant coach has been phoned by top officials of the club to accept a mouth-watering offer to become the head of the club’s technical team ahead of the upcoming season.

Tanko was earlier linked to the Accra Hearts of job before the Phobians opted for Samuel Boadu

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has had coaching stints with Frieburg (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan and FC Cologne in (Germany).