1 hour ago

The weekend of March 26-28, 2022 will be action packed as both the MTN FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup enter the Round of 16 stages.

The 2021/22 FA Cup competitions have lived up to the “Obiaa ny3 obiaa” and “3huoo mantra” for both competitions as matches have been keenly contested till the Round of 16.

Hasaacas Ladies FC are the defending Champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup trophy after defeating Techiman-based Ampem Darko Ladies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, while and Accra Hearts of Oak SC are the holders of the MTN FA Cup competition having beaten AshantiGold SC in the final to complete a treble.

The Women’s FA Cup final is slated for June 5, 2022 with the men final to climax the season on June 25, 2022.