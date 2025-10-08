36 minutes ago

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) is calling on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to implement strict efficiency benchmarks and introduce a sunset clause for future tariff adjustments affecting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The call follows growing frustration over ECG’s poor revenue performance and what FABAG describes as unchecked inefficiencies that continue to burden consumers and businesses.

According to FABAG, ECG’s revenue collection rate averages just 51 percent, with official data showing that between August 2023 and July 2024, the utility company’s collection rate stood at 43 percent, resulting in under-recoveries of about GH₵13.6 billion.

General Secretary of FABAG, Samuel Aggrey, argued that ECG’s repeated requests for tariff increases cannot continue without accountability or measurable improvements in efficiency.

“We cannot continue to pay for inefficiency,” Aggrey stated. “The PURC must enforce measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for ECG. Before any tariff increase is approved, the company should demonstrate tangible progress in addressing losses, improving collections, and strengthening operations.”

He further proposed that PURC introduce a sunset clause to govern tariff adjustments — a provision that would automatically suspend or review any price increase if ECG fails to meet its performance targets within a defined timeframe.

“This mechanism would hold ECG accountable. If efficiency targets aren’t met, tariff increments should be frozen or reversed,” he emphasized.

FABAG maintains that rigorous performance benchmarking and financial scrutiny are essential to drive operational discipline within ECG. The association insists that tariff reviews must be tied to demonstrable improvements in service delivery and revenue collection, not used as a bailout for inefficiency.

Aggrey stressed that the business community cannot continue to subsidize ECG’s operational lapses and losses.

“Consumers and businesses deserve transparency and value for the tariffs they pay. The PURC must ensure ECG earns the trust and confidence of its customers through better performance, not repeated price hikes,” he added.

FABAG’s intervention adds to a growing chorus of voices demanding greater efficiency, accountability, and reform in Ghana’s power distribution sector ahead of the next round of tariff reviews.