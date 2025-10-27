15 hours ago

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as an escalating smuggling crisis, attributing the trend to high import duties that continue to fuel illicit trade and deprive the state of billions of cedis in revenue each month.

In a statement issued on October 27, FABAG warned that while smugglers reap massive profits, the government is losing vital tax income needed to support public services and economic development.

Describing the situation as “a double tragedy,” the Association lamented that “honest traders are being unfairly penalised while criminal networks prosper.”

According to FABAG, intelligence gathered from industry partners and border communities points to a sharp surge in the smuggling of rice, cooking oil, sugar, alcoholic beverages, and textiles into the country. Many of these products, it noted, evade taxes and often fail to meet quality standards—undermining local industries, distorting market competition, and eroding investor confidence.

“Ghana is losing hundreds of millions of cedis every week due to unmonitored smuggling activities at both official and unofficial entry points,” the statement added.

The group cautioned that the unchecked situation poses a major threat to economic stability, weakens the cedi, and endangers thousands of jobs in the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

FABAG called on the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Trade and Industry, and National Security agencies to step up border enforcement. It urged the deployment of modern surveillance systems and stronger collaboration with local communities to curb illicit trade.

“The government cannot afford to continue losing such significant revenue while burdening ordinary Ghanaians and businesses with additional electricity and water tariffs,” the statement stressed.

The Association further described smuggling as a “highly organised, well-funded network” that could cripple Ghana’s industrial base if left unaddressed.

Ahead of the 2026 Budget presentation, FABAG called for a comprehensive review of the import tax regime, arguing that high duties and cumbersome port procedures remain key drivers of the illegal trade.

“This issue transcends economics—it is a matter of national security and survival,” the Association concluded, urging swift and decisive reforms to protect Ghana’s borders, strengthen local industries, and safeguard jobs.