Acting Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says that the club's Brazilian import Fabio Gama has proved his critics wrong with his outstanding form for the club.

" People never believed in Fabio Gama when we brought him but He has now proven his critics wrong, He is doing so so well and I tell you any center we go He is being hailed by the fans" He told Accra based Hot FM.

He says the midfielder has been hailed at every venue he has played this season in the country.

There was a lot of talk about Kotoko going in for an imposter of a footballer as has been seen in the past but the Brazilian has been an integral part of the Kotoko set up.

Gama has been involved in 8 goals for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League as he has scored three goals while providing five assists.