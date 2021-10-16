2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko poster boy Fabio Gama has named a list of good players he has encountered in the Ghana Premier League since his arrival a year ago.

The Brazilian play maker placed himself at the zenith of the top players in the league but also named Hearts of Oak forward Ibrahim Salifu, former WAFA midfielder Augustine Boakye.

He also named Gladson Awako while also mentioning two of his teammates at Kotoko that is Mudasiru Salifu and Ismael Abdulo Ganiyu.

The Brazilian import made this revelation in an interview with Joy Sport insisting that the Ghana Premier League is riddled with top quality talents.

“We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good. We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganyiu and Mudasiru of Kotoko. We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that,” he said.

Gama was very instrumental for Asante Kotoko during his first season with the club as he contributed cumulatively to 12 goals with 5 goals scored and seven assists.

He joined Kotoko at the beginning of last season and quickly became a fan's favourite as he put an impressive performance.