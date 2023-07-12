2 hours ago

Fabio Dos Santos Gama, the former playmaker of Asante Kotoko, has shared his thoughts on his tenure at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2020/21 football season.

In his debut season, Asante Kotoko missed out on cup success and fell short in both the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup, losing both titles to rivals Hearts of Oak.

However, in the following season, Fabio Gama played a pivotal role in helping Asante Kotoko secure the Ghana Premier League title.

Reflecting on his time in Kumasi, the midfielder expressed his satisfaction in achieving his goal of winning the league with the team.

"We fell short during my first season as we were unable to clinch the trophy and finished second in the league table. However, we emerged as champions in the second season, so for me, I achieved my goal at Kotoko," Fabio Gama said.

Since departing Ghana, the Brazilian midfielder has continued his career in Bahrain. He initially signed for Al-Muharraq but is now on the books of Busaiteen.

While his time at Asante Kotoko may have had its ups and downs, Fabio Gama's contribution to the team's success in winning the Ghana Premier League will be remembered.

As he continues his football journey in Bahrain, fans will be eager to see him make an impact and leave a lasting impression at his new club.