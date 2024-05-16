2 hours ago

Fabulous Ladies secured the Ashanti Regional Women’s Division One title in style, thrashing Ahenema Ladies 7-0 on the final match day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Finishing the 2023–24 season undefeated, the former Premier League outfit dominated the Ashanti Regional Division One league standings, amassing 31 points from 10 wins and one draw out of 11 games played.

Throughout the season, Fabulous Ladies showcased their attacking prowess, netting an impressive 65 goals while conceding just 4.

In the decisive match against Ahenema Ladies, individual brilliance was recognized, with Franklina Onyinah named the overall best player, Ohene Nana Ofori awarded the best keeper, and Gladys Benewaah hailed as the most valuable player.

With their remarkable performance, Fabulous Ladies earned the opportunity to compete in the Northern Zonal Championship playoffs.

Set to take place at the Kurt E.S. Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo, the playoffs present Fabulous Ladies with the chance to reclaim their Premiership status.