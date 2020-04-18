43 minutes ago

Facebook launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Centre in Ghana Facebook is expanding its Coronavirus Information Centre to Ghana, following its launch across 18 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa last week.

Created as part of Facebook’s efforts to help the global fight against COVID-19, users in Ghana will now be able to access the latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips on staying healthy, and supporting their family and community.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Centre is featured at the top of News Feed, and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the virus.

It includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organization, as well as helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing its spread.

Facebook users can opt in to follow the centre to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities.

Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze commented: “We’ve built the information centres in collaboration with national health partners, to ensure that people can get access to information from trusted health sources.

The launch of the COVID-19 Information Centre on Facebook in now more than 19 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, further highlights our commitment in helping to provide accurate, timely information about the pandemic that is accessible to all communities.”

Launched earlier this month in South Africa, the Coronavirus Information Centre has been expanded to a number of Sub-Saharan African countries including:

• Benin

• Burkina Faso

• Cameroon

• Cape Verde

• Chad

• Côte d’Ivoire

• Ethiopia

• Gabon

• Guinea

• Kenya

• Mali

• Mauritania

• Nigeria

• Senegal

• Seychelles

• The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• Togo

Source: Facebook