1 hour ago

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has indicated that certain faceless New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are seeking his downfall at the Ministry of Education.

It is in the light of this that he has made a passionate appeal to the media not to do the bidding of such faceless individuals.

According to him, such people were only pursuing a smear campaign against him for their own parochial interests.

The minister said he was earning more money in the United States before he responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call to come to Ghana.

He said: “I did not heed to the call of the President to come to Ghana and take about US$1.2 million when my base pay was US$300,000 a year. But I left it to come to Ghana. So these faceless individuals should bow their heads down in shame because Dr Adutwum will not do anything against the rules of the World Bank and against the rules of the country.

“I will not bring shame to Ghana, I will bring honour to this great nation of ours because I believe our great days as a nation are ahead of us.”

The Education Minister made the call in response to various media reports that claimed he fabricated reports of a teacher training programme and pocketed the US$1.2 million World Bank sponsorship.

Over 40,000 teachers were supposed to be trained on the digital literacy platform under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project.

According to him, he is one minister who has made himself accessible to the media and has regularly honoured invitation to a number of media houses to speak on issues in the education sector.

He questioned why he was not approached for his reactions when his ‘enemies’ decided to use the media to spread lies against him.

“I’m one person who made myself accessible to you in the last four or five years than other ministers. If you get anything like that won’t you talk to me?” he quizzed.

Dr Adutwum expressed appreciation for the work the media is doing to educate Ghanaians, and assured he would continue to make himself accessible to journalists any time.