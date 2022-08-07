13 hours ago

A 2021 survey has established that some sachet water products sold in Ghana are contaminated with faecal matter, raising questions about the regulation of the product in Ghana.

Data gathered from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) has established that Ghanaians are increasingly depending on sachet water as their main source of drinking water.

Per data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the sachet water national consumption average in Ghana has ballooned from about seven million (31.7% ) in 2010 to over eleven million in 2021, representing 37.4% in 2021.

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr speaking to this, has asked the Ghana Standard Authority to up their game and ensure that sachet water producers adhere to rules in production.

"We urge the producers to be careful and mindful of their production because it's about public safety. Standard Board also needs to be up and doing..." he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.