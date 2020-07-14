1 hour ago

There is a lot of anxiety in Ghana football currently as everyone waits with bathed breathe for the Court of Arbitration for Sports on their verdict on the case title Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer vs Ghana Football Association.

Failed Ghana Football Presidential aspirant and a legal practitioner , madam Amanda Clinton has made known her thoughts about the landmark case on Friday 17th July 2020.

A lot of tension has engulfed the football space and media especially with football on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Persons who are sympathetic to the current regime have feigned having a lot of confidence in a positive outcome on Friday while other who oppose the current regime are praying for a win for Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

The outcome of the verdict could prove cataclysmic to the fortunes of Ghana football with a win for the owner and President of Tema Youth meaning new elections will have to be held for the position of GFA boss.

The state of Ghana Football will be made a lot clearer when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) finally gives its ruling in a landmark case of Wilfred Osei Kwaku vs the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a case which has been pending in the Swiss court the last ten months over the disqualification of Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court will on Friday 17th July after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered on Friday.

BELOW IS HER THOUGHTS: