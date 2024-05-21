2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reported that some individuals were registered using fake Ghana Card numbers during the ongoing voter registration process at the Pusiga District Registration Centre on May 13, 2024.

Approximately 17 individuals were found to have used counterfeit Ghana Card numbers during the registration exercise at the center.

However, the EC took swift action upon discovering the fraudulent registrations.

“The Registration Officer was dismissed. A report was made to the Police and he was arrested. He has since been granted a police inquiry bail while the Police continue with their investigations,” the Commission said in a statement.

It also stated that, the investigation revealed that the Registration Officer failed in his duty to properly verify the authenticity of the Ghana Card presented by each applicant.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the Ghana Card numbers were fake. It was

further discovered that the Registration Officer was complicit because he did not

physically inspect the Ghana Card of individual applicants but rather accepted the

fake numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants.”

“While the Police continue with their investigations, the Commission would like to

warn all its Temporary Officials that it will not countenance the breach of its electoral laws. Any person found violating the laws of the Commission will be handed over to the Police and permanently blacklisted by the Commission.”

The EC further assured the public of its commitment to uphold the integrity of the voter registration exercise.

Read the statement below: