1 hour ago

A 31-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped has been found hiding in his girlfriend’s house at Wiaso in the Western North region.

The move was to escape debtors who were breathing on his neck.

31-year-old Kwadwo Kyei Amanin who lives in Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’ went out but failed to return home.

However, his distraught family receive calls from his alleged kidnappers demanding ransom.

The suspected kidnapping case was reported to the Asawinso Police, who launched a search for the ‘missing man’.

The Police therefore relayed the information to other Police stations to assist with the search.

Days later, the suspect was nabbed by a Police officer in Bibiani who recognized him as the victim in the missing person’s case.

When confronted, Kwadwo Kyei initially claimed he had returned home and the case has been resolved.

However, Police officer’s checks confirmed he was still listed as missing.

The Police, suspecting foul play, brought him to the Bibiani District Police station and notified the Asawinso Command to take over the case.

During interrogation, Kwadwo Kyei confessed to hiding in his lover’s house and orchestrated his kidnap to raise money to pay his debt.

The suspect who is currently in Police custody at Bibiani is set to be arraigned in court.

The Assemblyman for Asawinso A electoral area, Frank Nelson Ackah, charged the Police to deal with him accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.