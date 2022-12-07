3 hours ago

Military Police personnel have arrested one Rufai Abubakar for posing as a Senior Military Officer

and trying to access a military installation at Burma Camp in Accra.

The suspect, who was dressed in a military camouflage uniform, decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel ranks, according to a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, claimed he was stationed at Northern Command Headquarters and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale.



“The suspect who entered Burma Camp in a commercial vehicle was closely monitored as he

alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base.”

“The guards on duty noted his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and after some incoherent answers, he confessed he was not a service personnel,” the Ghana Armed Forces added in a statement.

also disclosed that he posed as a S enior M ilitary Officer to enable him to defraud one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatahu from whom he had collected an am ount of GH¢3,000 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces.





According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the suspect

At the time of arrest, the suspect had in his possession fake military identification and business

cards and other documents bearing his name.

A follow–up search by the Military Police at his two residences at Ablekuma Fan Milk and Olebu respectively led to the retrieval of documents including several certificates and fake Ghana Armed Forces recruitment application summary reports bearing names of defrauded persons, military uniforms and accoutrements and a toy pistol.



The suspect, Rafui Abubakar has since been handed over to the Police CID for

further investigation and prosecution.

The statement added that considering that his two wives living at Ablekuma and Olebu respectively were under the false impression that their husband was a real military officer, it is possible that many other persons may have fallen victim to his impersonations and fraudulent activities.

The Ghana Armed Forces entreated persons who have been defrauded by the fake soldier to contact the Police CID to help in investigations and to support GAF and the Security Services in weeding out miscreants within the communities.

Source: citifmonline