1 hour ago

Reports have been rife that two personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been interdicted with their offence been that they were caught on camera celebrating Kotoko's win in the match day 6 Ghana Premier League game.

It appears it is fake news as the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO DSP Afia Tenge has denied any such action being taken against any Police personnel in the Region.

"There's nothing like that, we have heard about these stories but none of our personnel have been found culpable of such acts'' DSP Afia Tenge Greater Accra Police PRO explained to Oyerepa FM

Background

It emerged that two peace officers deployed for the Hearts of Oak-Kotoko epic clash have been interdicted.

The duo were captured on camera jubilating Asante Kotoko winning goal against Hearts at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week six league match.

Indications are that action of the culprits on the match day was against police ethics when on duty at the stadium.

The officers (names withheld) were on duty at the Accra Sports Stadium to provide security before, during and after the match.

They were jubilating Kotoko’s late goal in their 2-1 win over Hearts in Accra few weeks ago.