2 hours ago

A 32-year-old man who posed as an army officer and duped one Richmond Ohene Addo of GHS 2,800 under the pretext of getting him enlisted into the Ghana Army, has been arrested by the Suhum police.

The suspect, Tanko Sani, was arrested on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the suspect will be put before court once the police conclude their investigations.

He further urged the public to desist from paying bribes as a means to be recruited into any security service as criminals are always looking forward to take advantage of persons desperate to be enlisted into any of the security services.

“Suspect Saani Tanko was arrested and is currently assisting the police in investigation. The police would want to advice all persons who have interest in joining any of the security services that they shouldn’t fall prey to such criminals who go around and parade themselves as persons who can assist in whatever way to help them join the security service.”

“They should not part with any money because these people are common criminals who are preying around looking for people to take advantage of because of the desperation of such prospective applicants to join the security service by all means,” he said.

The Ghana Armed Forces a few months ago held recruitment exercise for new personnel.

The exercise saw thousands of young people throng the El-Wak Sports Complex for the documentation and medical screening process.

Those who showed up for the exercise included Senior High School graduates, and degree and diploma holders.

Source: citifmonline.com