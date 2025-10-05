13 hours ago

The Founding President of the UP-Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has stated that Ghana’s current food inflation debate ultimately favours the New Patriotic Party (NPP), arguing that the supposed decline in inflation has not translated into lower prices for consumers.

Citing data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Dr. Opoku noted that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased from 229.4 in August 2024 to 255.7 in August 2025, meaning households now spend about GH¢26.30 more on the same basket of goods and services than they did a year earlier.

“Falling inflation does not mean that prices have gone down,” he clarified. “It only means that prices are rising more slowly. Families are still paying more for food and other essentials than they did before.”

He pointed out that while food inflation dropped from 19.1% in August 2024 to 14.8% in August 2025, the cost of living continues to rise. A family that spent GH¢50 per week on food last year now spends around GH¢56 for the same basket, he said, adding that staples such as kenkey remain expensive—rising from GH¢2 to GH¢5 and staying there.

Dr. Opoku described the perception of lower inflation as an “illusion” masking deeper economic challenges, attributing it to base effects and temporary currency stability.

“Prices were already abnormally high in 2024,” he explained. “So comparing 2025 to that inflated base makes the inflation rate appear lower, even though actual prices remain high.”

He further noted that while IMF-supported currency stability has slightly eased the cost of imported goods such as rice and wheat, local staples like maize and gari have surged sharply — with gari prices rising from GH¢12 in 2020 to GH¢25 in 2025, and a bag of maize jumping from GH¢150 to GH¢400 within the same period.

Comparing the performance of the two major political parties, Dr. Opoku argued that the NPP’s management of food prices and inflation was more favourable to consumers.

According to him, during the NPP’s period when the CPI stood at 229.4 in 2024, the cost of food was “relatively low and stable” despite a higher inflation rate of 19.1%, reflecting “stronger purchasing power and better price stability.”

By contrast, he said, the current CPI of 255.7 under the NDC government signals reduced purchasing power, higher living costs, and rising food prices, even though the inflation rate has technically fallen.

Dr. Opoku urged policymakers to focus on price stability, income growth, and social protection to bring genuine relief to Ghanaians.

“Until prices drop or incomes rise to match living costs, celebrating ‘lower inflation’ is premature and misleading,” he concluded.