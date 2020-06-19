4 hours ago

A motorist was killed in a freak accident when a tree fell on his car while he parked his vehicle amidst high winds, witnesses said.

The man only identified as Alhaji was pronounced dead at the scene near the Asanteman Senior High School, on Thursday.

He was said to have parked his vehicle while awaiting passengers when the tree fell just before 17:00 GMT, officers who were at the scene told Dailymailgh.com.

Though two of his colleagues escaped unhurt, it was too late for him to do so as he sat on the boot of his Opel Astra car with registration AW 7248-14.

It took the intervention of some chainsaw operators to cut through the fallen Neam tree to recover the body which had been trapped in the mangled vehicle.

Police later declared him dead at the scene. The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic on the busy road.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation and autopsy.

Though the Suame Divisional Police Command has described the incident as an “unnatural death,” it is, however, investigating the case.