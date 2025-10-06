54 minutes ago

Ghanaian Highlife musician Fameye has expressed his disappointment over what he describes as an unexplained distance from Dancehall star Shatta Wale, despite their previously cordial relationship.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 6 October 2025, the 2025 TGMA Highlife Artiste of the Year made a heartfelt appeal to rapper Medikal — a close friend of Shatta Wale — to help reconcile him with the “Ayoo” hitmaker.

He wrote:

“My brother Medikal, you for carry me go meet Shatta Wale for house ’cos he’s gone completely mute on me for months. We used to be super cool. He no go fit vex me like that?”

Fameye went on to reveal that he had been trying to get Shatta Wale’s attention by commenting on his social media posts, but instead faced backlash from some of the Dancehall artiste’s fans.

He lamented:

“Wey ien fans no dey gimme peace anytime I comment under his post! Come to think of it, I have not even met Wale in person before.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans of both artistes. While some praised Fameye’s humility and sincerity, others urged him to move on and focus on his career.

So far, neither Shatta Wale nor Medikal has publicly responded to Fameye’s message. However, speculation is rife among fans that the Dancehall icon’s silence may be linked to Fameye’s perceived closeness with Shatta Wale’s long-time industry rival, Stonebwoy.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship, Fameye’s public appeal reflects a desire to mend fences and restore a friendship he still clearly values.