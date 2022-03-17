2 hours ago

The families of two persons who were shot dead at Buabula, a suburb of Bawku in the Upper East Region, are demanding full-scale investigations and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The exchange of firearms between the 11th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and some residents led to the death of two persons, and injuries to eight persons including three military personnel.

Houses were burnt with properties, foodstuff, and animals owned by residents destroyed.

But the bereaved families who are mourning the loss of their beloved ones are demanding justice and compensation for their relatives.

“I want the government to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the killing of my son to book. Because I know I have already lost my son, but I need justice for him. I want to see that the people who killed my son are dealt with according to law”, an uncle of one of the deceased said.

The widow of another deceased person who spoke to Citi News asked the government to investigate and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

“I don’t know who is going to take care of my children. They have thwarted the future of my children. The police didn’t have any right to kill my husband because he hasn’t committed any crime. If there are laws in Ghana then the law should deal with those who killed my husband because I’m now suffering.”

The Bawku District Police Command in the Upper East Region has arrested 6 persons over the disturbances at Baribari-Buabula, a suburb of Bawku.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bawku District Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, said the suspects were arrested in connection with the disturbances and shall be put before court soon.

“They are being processed for court for their involvement in the disturbance in the community yesterday [Wednesday]. We will make sure they appear before court soon enough.”

A swoop by the military on Wednesday was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in gunfire.

In the process, one civilian was shot dead, while two others sustained injuries.

Three military personnel were also shot in the arm, the foot, and in the back.

They were immediately sent to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for first aid and were consequently airlifted to the 37 military hospital for treatment.

Source: citifmonline.com