2 hours ago

The families of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have appealed to the government to bury the deceased in Keta, in the Volta Region where he hails from.



A spokesperson for the Agbotui, Nyaho, Husunu, and allied families, Paul Badu speaking to the media indicated that burying Mr. Rawlings on the soil of Keta would be appropriate and resonate with their wishes.

He said it would be an honour for the departed soul to be buried in the region.

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of the former President.

He has also directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country.