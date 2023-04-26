1 hour ago

The family of 22-year-old Victor Kungmaa, who was killed in Burkina Faso, has urged the Ghana Police and Armed Forces to beef up border security to protect Ghanaians’ safety.

According to the family, the deceased was shot by unknown people he met on Sunday, April 16 for money owed him.

However, the assailant is said to have shot him in the chest following an argument between the two.

The uncle of the deceased, Albert Kungmaa Ziem, told Citi News that the incident has devastated the family.

“The family is devastated because this was a very young promising man who we believed would have been able to save the family. We requested for the body for burial, but the police say they want to do a few things, but it’s a sad moment for the family.”

Source: citifmonline