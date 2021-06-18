3 hours ago

The family of the late Elizabeth Asantewaa called on Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to inform him of the passing of their relative on the 2nd of June 2021.

Elizabeth Asantewaa was a bomb explosion victim in 1964.

She was to present a bouquet of flowers to Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when a bomb meant to assassinate the African icon detonated.

She was later taken to the United Kingdom by Nkrumah, where she got fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Later, General Kutu Acheampong also got her another prosthetic leg.

That, according to her, was the only help she got from the state after losing her limb in the tragic assassination attempt.

She spoke on numerous occasions of the difficulties she faced as a result of the accident but to no avail.

On May 26 this year, the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, read a statement on the floor of parliament in which he spoke about the challenges Madam Asantewaa was facing and called for urgent help for her.

She, however, passed away on 2 June this year.